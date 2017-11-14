Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, advised people of the South East not to buy into what he described as senseless propaganda on secession.
'Igbo is Nigeria and Nigeria is Igbo' - President Buhari
