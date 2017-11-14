 'Igbo is Nigeria and Nigeria is Igbo' - President Buhari | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » 'Igbo is Nigeria and Nigeria is Igbo' - President Buhari

10:46 PM 0
A+ A-




Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, advised people of the South East not to buy into what he described as senseless propaganda on secession.


President Buhari said the people of South East were known for their ingenuity, industrious and entrepreneural, stressing that ‘Igbo is Nigeria and Nigeria is Igbo. Both are inseparable ”

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top