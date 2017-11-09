Despite not being able to pay his workers, oil magnate and Managing Director of Capital Oil and Gas Limited, Ifeanyi Ubah, is set to throw a multi-million naira party to celebrate his defection to the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.

The event will hold on November 13, 2017 at the Ifeanyi Ubah Games Village, Nnewi.





Meanwhile, one of his aggrieved staff told DAILY POST on Thursday that, “the so-called rally has already gulped millions of Naira and our boss still owes salaries ranging from 3 to 9 months.





“This is unfair. It was only last week that security staff, bodyguards, Authority 91.9FM radio workers, cleaners at the stadium and Ifeanyi Ubah FC players got two months payment out of their arrears.





“But overall, those yet to get any form of payment, including me, in the last 9 months are in the majority. How do we survive? Why are we being treated this way?”





Another staff of the company in Lagos, who spoke on condition of anonymity, lamented that Ifeanyi Ubah was “insensitive” to their condition.





The source recalled that for years, staff were asked to forget unpaid months or leave the company.





“Due to this issue, lives have been shattered, marriages have been broken. Think of those who can’t meet family demands. The truth is that since his (Ubah’s) ordeal with DSS, work has really slowed down.





“So it’s a case of less money coming in, but those at the top not minding; not giving a damn. They are still living that expensive lifestyle, ignoring poor workers’ salary arrears of 14 to 16 months!





“In 2016, some of us got only 7 to 10 months salary out of 2 months in year. Same thing happened in previous years. And the sad thing is when you complain, the management advise you to walk away.





“They literally tell us to be thankful that we even have jobs; that there are millions of unemployed youths that will gladly accept jobs that don’t guarantee regular payment.





“Imagine what we are going through in our country. Please help us expose them. Our ogas seem okay with the situation because they, of course, get their pay as at when due. We mean nothing to them.”





When the ‎Group Head, Human Resources, Capital Oil and Gas Industries Ltd, Mrs Ifeoma Onwuachu, was reached out to, to get the position of the company.





She initially declined to comment on the matter. “I don’t know what you are talking about”, she declared.





Pressed further and reminded that her response was important, Onwuachu quipped: “Who gave you the information?”.





Our correspondent replied that some staff of the company in Anambra and Lagos cried out about their plight.





The manager then paused and retorted: “Well, since they told you that, you can contact the owner of the company.





“I’m not the owner of the company, so I’m not in a position to speak, please.”





Recall that Ubah formally dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, last weekend, ahead of the November 18 governorship election in Anambra.





National Working committee of the PDP had in September suspended him for “anti-party activities”.





The party got infuriated that Ubah ​announced his decision to take legal action against the outcome of the governorship primaries ​that ​produced Oseloka Obaze, in spite of warnings against intra-party law suits.





“I will be approaching the court to determine the legality or otherwise of the PDP primary in the state”, Ubah ​told newsmen.





“The election is fraudulent and it is illegal. However, we will allow the court to determine whether the party has the right to trample on its own constitution and the Electoral Act.





“The list of delegates used for the election was different from the list of delegates given to the Independent National Electoral Commission.”





But in his defection statement, Ubah explained that his decision to join APGA was due to the “unfair and callous treatment meted out” to him.





“Incidentally and regrettably, despite several efforts to expand the horizon of lives one can touch using the seat of power, I have not been lucky enough to achieve my goal”, he said.





“Unfortunately, having spent most of my political life working assiduously for the PDP and in consideration of the unfair and callous treatment meted out on me despite my several pleas to the party hierarchy, I have decided to call it a day with the PDP.





“The political backstabbing has left a sour taste in my mouth and I have come to the conclusion that my service to the PDP is the price I have to pay if I am to succeed in my quest to serve my people. At this juncture, I have left the battle for the Lord.”





“I have taken a position to champion the cause of the Igbo race by striving to ensure the growth and sustenance of the only party bequeathed to us by the Great Ikemba Nnewi, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).





“I have decided to join the struggle to ensure that our legacy lives on as we must uphold the identity of the Igbos as handed down to us by Dim Odumegwu Ojukwu”.​