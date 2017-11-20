Ifeanyi Ubah Congratulates Obiano, Says You Owe Ndi Anambra A Duty To Uphold Good Governance, Dividends Of Democracy.The Chairman, Capital Oil & Gas, Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, Sunday night, congratulated Governor Willie Obiano for his re-election as the Executive Governor of Anambra State, saying Obiano’s victory at the just concluded polls is a demonstration of the people’s trust and staunch belief in his (Obiano) passion and genuine commitment to a greater tomorrow for Anambra State.In a statement personally signed by him, Ubah, who stated that the contest had no victor nor vanquished, however, urged Governor Obiano to remember the promises and commitments he made to Ndi Anambra.The Publisher, Authority Newspapers, also implored Obiano to ‎recall that he owes Ndi Anambra and Nigeria in its entirety a duty to uphold good governance and provide the dividends of democracy to the people.The statement read: “Akpokuedike, my dearest brother and Governor of my beloved State, from the bottom of my heart, I join all men and women of goodwill to celebrate and congratulate you on your victory at the just concluded Governorship elections.“For me and members of my political family, your success is perhaps the biggest milestone we have achieved this year.“Your victory at the just concluded polls is a demonstration of the people’s trust and staunch belief in your passion and genuine commitment to a greater tomorrow for Anambra State.“When my team and I answered your call for solidarity on the basis of the transformational plans you have for Anambra State and ensuring that the labour of our heroes past shall not be in vain, we conceptualized “Afa Igbo Efuna” and ‎resolved to apply ourselves completely towards ensuring that the only surviving political identity of Ndi Igbo is repositioned to be a veritable tool of actualizing the dreams of our founding fathers including Dim Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu.“As I join you in celebration, I urge you to remember the promises and commitments you made to Ndi Anambra. I also implore you to ‎recall that you owe Ndi Anambra and Nigeria in its entirety a duty to uphold good governance and provide the dividends of democracy to our people.”“As you are aware, in this contest, there is no victor and no vanquished. Anambra belongs to everyone of us and those who contested the Governorship seat with you all have the best interest of the State at heart. I implore you to offer a hand of fellowship to your fellow contestants as well as all stakeholders including those who were not in support of your re-election bid.“No one has a monopoly on wisdom and as such, it is my firm belief that we all can contribute our quota to make Anambra state greater.“As we march into your next tenure‎, be rest assured of my commitment to the betterment of Anambra State.“It is my fervent prayer that your second tenure will usher in the greater tomorrow we all hope for as Ndi Anambra and I look forward to an eventful and successful four years. Afa Igbo ama efu! God bless Anambra State! God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the statement added.