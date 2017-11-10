Members of the Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) on Friday marched across major roads in Onitsha, the commercial city of Anambra State ahead of the November 18, gubernatorial election in the state.

Their key message is that Anambrarians should boycott the election, threatening that whoever votes will die.





This development is arising when preparations for the Anambra polls are in high gear.





A background voice in the video said: “Today, the 10th day of November, we are here to tell the people we are not afraid of the zoo.





“We are not terrorists. As you can see, there will be no election. We are not going to vote. We are not going to participate.





“As you can see, we are formidable.





“We want the federal government to produce Nnamdi kanu with immediate effect or there will be no peace.





“Come vote and die. If you vote, you will die.”





Recall that the National Coordinator of the Election Monitor, Abiodun Ajijola, urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and all security agencies in the country to aggressively assure voters that the November 18, governorship elections in the state will take place as scheduled.





He said this against the backdrop of reports that some sinister groups in the state have embarked on a door-to-door campaign to dissuade voters from turning out en masse to cast their votes during the governorship election.

Watch video below:



