Former Kogi State Governor Idris Wada has denied giving his predecessor, Ibrahim Idris, N4.5 billion belonging to the state, as payment for a deal.The embattled former governor, who is embroiled in the Deziani Madueke’s N23 billion poll scam, said the peddlers are jittery ahead of 2019.Wada was recently invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly receiving N500 million from the 2015 campaign slush fund.Idris on his part, described as unfounded, allegations linking him with the purported N4.5 billion deal with Wada, as settlement for installing him governor in 2012.He described the publication as the handiwork of those bent on creating misunderstanding in the Kogi PDP family, and urged members to disregard it.“The allegation is blatant lies and a figment of the imagination of the peddlers. It is an attempt by mischief makers bent on causing disaffection. At no time or fora was such an unholy agreement to tinker with the commonwealth of the people brokered,” he said.A statement by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Youth Leader, Usman Okai Austin, said those behind the “falsehood are afraid of the party’s successful ward and local government congresses”.