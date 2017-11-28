The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission will today November 28th, arraign before an Abuja high court Mrs Maimuna Aliyu, mother of Maryam Sanda who allegedly killed her husband, Bilyamin Bello in Abuja two Sundays ago.





“The ICPC is due to arraign Mrs. Maimuna Aliyu, former Executive Director of Aso Savings and Loans Ltd as well as dropped nominee for Board Member, ICPC. The arraignment is set to take place on Tuesday, November 28, 2017 before Justice M.A Nasir of High Court 16 Jabi, Abuja. Mrs Aliyu allegedly sold off three plots of land 2432; 2433; and 2434 in Cadastral Zone B08, Jahi District, Abuja, on behalf of Aso Savings and Loans Ltd at the cost of N57m without remitting same to the bank. She is also believed to have made false statement to officials of ICPC all contrary to Sections 19 and 25(1) (a) & (b) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000; and Section 311 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 532, Laws of Northern Nigeria 1990.”





Mrs Aliyu will be arraigned in the same court her daughter was arraigned last week.