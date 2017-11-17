 Ibrahimovic, Pogba back for Man Utd – Mourinho | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Ibrahimovic, Pogba back for Man Utd – Mourinho

4:40 PM 0
A+ A-
Paul Pogba and long-term injury victim Zlatan Ibrahimovic will make their Manchester United returns against Newcastle United on Saturday, manager Jose Mourinho announced on Friday.


France midfielder Pogba has been out since September with a hamstring injury, while former Sweden striker Ibrahimovic has not played since damaging knee ligaments against Anderlecht in April.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top