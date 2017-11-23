Former Military President, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) has hailed Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike for his efforts towards promoting vibrant politics in Nigeria.

He said this on Wednesday when he received Wike at his hilltop residence in Minna, Niger state.





IBB said commended Wike’s courage for ensuring that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remains a strong political party.





“I particularly appreciate the job the Rivers State Governor is doing to make sure that politics moves the way that politics is practiced in the civilised world”, he said.





“This is because you need a very good political party in this country and he is working towards achieving that.





“He applies his courage, his knowledge, contacts to make sure that PDP remains very strong.”





Babangida thanked Governor Wike for his commitment to good governance and achievements in office.





On the Anambra election, IBB said that he was not surprised by the outcome because adequate preparations were made.





“It is an indication that Nigerians would be able to conduct themselves well in a very peaceful environment “.





Speaking, Wike told newsmen that he was in Minna to consult with the former military president as a leader of the PDP and also wish him good health.





On his entourage were House of Representatives member, Ken Chikere; former Attorney General of Rivers State, Hon. Frank Ohwor; a PDP elder, Prince Emma Anyanwu and a Special Adviser, Chief Glory Emeh.