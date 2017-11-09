An end came to a period of barrenness for a lucky couple, Mr and Mrs Ibikunle Ajala, in Ibadan when the wife was delivered of quadruplets.The couple had waited for 20 years before having children.An elated Mr Ajala said his joy knew no bounds seeing that he suddenly became a father of four. He said God was so good to them for delivering four children at a time to make up for the past 20 years of waiting.“It is good to wait for God’s time. I must confess it has not been a rosy journey but we thank God for the grace to wait. Waiting is not the biggest issue, it is what one does at the time of waiting,” he said.Mrs Sarah Ajala gave birth at a private hospital in Ibadan last Friday.She grinned from ear to ear as she welcomed well-wishers to her hospital room.The couple got married in December 1997 and has since stayed closely knitted together since then.While Mr Ajala is a senior officer with the Nigerian Immigration Service, his wife works with BOWEN University, Iwo.Friends, relations and other well-wishers have since been thronging the hospital to felicitate with them.