The Immediate past Senate leader, Senator Muhammad Ali Ndume, APC, Borno South said weekend that he was prepared to stand with President Muhammadu Buhari and Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu anytime.Speaking with Journalists yesterday in Abuja, Senator Ndume who noted that Magu has showed competence despite rejection of his appointment by the Senate, said that that he had not changed his position on Magu.Senator Ndume said, “I am still standing (on the earlier position)because there is nothing new that came out of it (Senate’s rejection). Magu was nominated by Mr. President. He is a competent person. He is doing his job. You can see that within two years of his activities at the EFCC they have been able to recover N700bn and so many forfeitures have been done. They are doing a wonderful work and the world has acknowledged it.“So, even if Magu is to come after me for whatever reason, I will still believe that doing the right thing is the thing to do. I think he is doing his job.“There was an observation made by the DSS and we referred it to Mr. President and Mr. President investigated it and said he would still submit his (Magu’s) name. So, I have no reason to change my mind, honestly. I still stand by Magu, and Buhari on that matter.”The Senate had on March 29, 2017, suspended Ndume for six months for not “conducting due diligence” before filing a petition against the President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki; and lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Dino Melaye.While a Federal High Court on Friday nullified the suspension and condemned the Senate for the action, Ndume had announced his resumption on Wednesday after spending eight months out of the chamber.