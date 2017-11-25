The governor of Anambra state, Chief Willie Obiano who made history by wining 21/ 21 local governments in the just concluded Anambra gubernatorial election has on Friday told newsmen that he would never dump All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, for All Progressives Congress, APC.He made the call while addressing newsmen after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in the state house, Abuja. In his words, “APGA is very strong in the south-east and I will never abandon my party.“I’m the leader and the BoT chairman of APGA and again by God’s grace the governor and governor-elect.“To win 21 over 21 is not easy, it just showed the faith the people had in me and that is exactly why it happened and I thank Ndi Anambra for the confidence reposed in me and reassure them that this will encourage me to work harder.” “My visit to Buhari was to thank him for keeping to his words that the election in Anambra will be free and fair and that are exactly how it went.“Mr. President was excited that the votes of Ndi Anambra counted and that is a legacy he wants to leave behind, that he conducts free and fair elections without any interference from the federal.” “Am good with my fellow contenders and together we will make Anambra a great state, he finally said.