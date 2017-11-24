Zimbabwe’s former president Robert Mugabe was granted immunity from prosecution, sources close to the negotiations said yesterday.According to the source, Mugabe was assured that his safety would be protected in his home country as part of a deal that led to his resignation.Mugabe ruled Zimbabwe for close to four decades but stepped down on Tuesday after the army seized power and the ruling party turned against him.Mugabe led Zimbabwe from independence in 1980 but stepped down on Tuesday after the army seized power and the ruling party turned against him.Emmerson Mnangagwa, the former vice president, is set to be sworn in as president todayA government source said Mugabe, who is 93, told negotiators he wanted to die in Zimbabwe and had no plans to live in exile.“It was very emotional for him and he was forceful about it,” said the source, who is not authorized to speak on the details of the negotiated settlement.“For him it was very important that he be guaranteed security to stay in the country…although that will not stop him from traveling abroad when he wants to or has to,” the source said.Mugabe’s rapid downfall was triggered by a battle to succeed him that pitted Mnangagwa against Mugabe’s wife Grace.