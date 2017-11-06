Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)¸ Mr Ibrahim Magu, on Monday in Austria said his major preoccupation now was to leave a better Nigeria for the next generation.Magu stated this after the opening ceremony of the 7th Session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCA) holding at the U.N. House in Vienna, the capital.In a statement, spokesman of the commission, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, said the EFCC boss made the remarks while speaking with a group of fellow participants who approached him to ask what had been his driving force in the anti-corruption fight in Nigeria.Among members of the EFCC boss’ audience was Gilean Dell, the Coordinator of UNCAC Coalition, a Global anti corruption movement, Uwujaren said.“I have conscience, in spite of the deliberate act to annoy me and make me think of throwing in the towel.“My conscience tells me that I should not give up. I shall continue to fight the corruption war until my last breath.“My dream is to leave a better Nigeria, free of corruption to the next generation. We cannot continue the way we are going; otherwise, there will be no Nigeria for the next generation.“This rubbish called corruption was caused by my generation, so it is our duty to fight it and annihilate it. We must leave a better life for the next generation,’’ he reportedly said.The anti-graft czar also said he was encouraged by the political will of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government.“We have a President who has a zero tolerance for corruption. I, therefore, have no excuse not to take advantage of the situation to make an indelible mark in the fight against corruption in Nigeria,’’ Magu said.