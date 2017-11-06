The Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Federal Capital Territory, Senator Dino Melaye, has revealed how he moved the motion that led to the sack of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal.

He also revealed that he moved the motion on the Treasury Single Account, TSA.





Dino Melaye, representing Kogi West in the Senate, said this in an interview with Punch where he claimed to have moved over 30 motions on the floor of the 8th Senate.





He said, “I moved the motion on the Treasury Single Account, which has led to the recovery of huge sums from unauthorised sources and taken to the government coffers.





“Even the percentage that the agency, Remita, was taking was reduced from five per cent to one per cent; and this is a considerable reduction.





“I moved the motion on MTN (Nigeria) and how trillions of naira, through capital flight, left this country.





“I moved a lot of motions, including that of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (Babachir Lawal) that led to his eventual suspension and sacking.





“Two of the bills have been passed into law while 13 have passed through second reading, which are either waiting for public hearing or third reading.





“I have another 10 that have crossed first reading and are now at second reading. They include that of facial mutilation (tribal marks) and the one seeking a stateless Nigeria; that instead of having states, which promote disunity or having state of origin, we should have state of residence. The bill is awaiting second reading.”