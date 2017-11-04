

Nigerian singer, Aramide in a recent interview with Thenetng shared her worst experience in life and it was one she had with legendary singer, Onyeka Onwenu.



According to her,

'I was still really new in the industry and I was an opening act for Onyeka Onwenu so after my performance, they came to call me to take a picture with her and as i got close to her, she just went off on me, she was like 'don't touch me'.

It was really crazy. It was the worst thing and its still like the worst experience i've had in my life. Everyone was starring, it was weird, it was bad but i still ended up taking the picture but for me it kind of scared me'.





