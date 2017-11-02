A former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, has revealed that he joined the All Progressives Congress, APC, because of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kalu said the President’s personality and integrity pushed him to dump his own party, the PPA, for the APC.





The business mogul said this in an interview with Arise, where he disclosed that he no longer want to be in the opposition.





He said, “I joined the APC because of Buhari, because of my friendship with him. Because of his integrity and because I know him personally. I know his shortfalls and gray areas and the country needs him to finish his tenor.





“Every other President has done two times so I don’t see any reason. But if by tomorrow he says he’ll not run, there are capable people; who told you I cannot run for president? Yes its possible.





“I joined the APC because I have in the opposition for 10 years. I have been in the PPA even when I left the PDP and Nigeria I going two-party system.





“I didn’t join because I liked to decamp; I loved the PPA, but I joined because Nigeria has gone two-party system. Would I gone back to the PDP?





“The answer is no. I joined the APC because I want a taste of relevance. APC is here to stay in Abia State and I will add a lot of value. I joined the APC because of Buhari, because of my friendship with him. Because of his integrity and because I know him personally.