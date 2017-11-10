George, who is one of those aspiring to lead the party at its national convention slated for December 9 in Abuja, told our correspondent in Abuja on Friday that there was no truth in the rumour.
“I remain a life member of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party and I have not resigned and I have no intention to resign,” he said.
George also described those behind the rumour as “suffering from chronic hopelessness,” adding that being a member of the Board would not have any effect on his desire to be the next national chairman of the party.
