Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said that he has never told a lie before.
He made this disclosure yesterday during an interactive session with journalists in Lagos.
The Minister also challenged those branding him a liar to present concrete facts disputing whatever he had said before.
Mohammed said: “I have two burdens. The first is that I happen to be the face of the opposition, and PDP has not forgiven me, and I do not think they will ever forgive me.
“I think they look at the magnitude of what has happened to them, and they hold me solely responsible; which is not fair.
“But, I did my bit. Now becoming the face of government again, it is automatic to them that whatever comes from Lai Mohammed, we must shoot it down as fake news and a lie
“Incidentally, my father gave me the name Lai, also. So, it makes it very easy for them to make me a liar. But what I challenge them every time is, please, give me one thing I said that is not true. I have never told lies before.
He added: “Emotionally, you may not agree with me, but in terms of facts and figures, I have never said anything that they can be disputed. You do not have to like it, but you cannot deny that they are facts.”
