Swansea manager, Paul Clement, has dismissed reports that he influenced Tammy Abraham’s decision to choose England over Nigeria.The 20-year-old forward who is playing on loan for Swansea, was eligible to represent Nigeria and was reported to have held talks with Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, President Amaju Pinick.But Abraham was on Thursday named in England senior national team ahead of their two international friendlies against world champions Germany and Brazil.Clement fielded question concerning the youngster’s invitation to the English team during his press conference on Thursday ahead of Swansea’s league game against Brighton.He said, “I think he’ll cope well.“He’s a confident young man. He needs to take it in his stride and stay grounded.“I wasn’t involved in any discussion with Tammy about who he wanted to player for.“I saw one report that I’d told him who to play for- that’s complete nonsense.“It’s very pleasing news to see someone we’ve brought to the club on loan rewarded with his first call-up.“His all-round game is developing, including back-to-goal and defensive positioning.“We’ll have to see. Every level he’s played at he’s contributed. And now he’s got the next test. He’s been picked on merit and we wish him well.”