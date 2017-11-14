New Golden Eaglets coach Abdul Maikaba claims he did not apply for the national U17 team’s coaching job.The Nigeria Football Federation on Saturday named the Akwa United manager as coach of the Eaglets.Maikaba, who helped his Uyo side win the 2017 Aiteo Cup, said he applied for the U20 coaching job but will be ever ready to serve his country in whatever capacity.“I expected the coaching job but never expected to be named as the U17 head coach,” supersport.com quoted him as saying on Monday. “I actually applied for the U20 coaching job.“However, I can willingly serve my country in whatever capacity she deems me fit.“Of course I’m a happy man being assigned the responsibility of managing the U17 team.”The former Enyimba coach added, “Akwa United job will not hamper my work at the national level because I do not work alone, rather as a team at the club.“I have assistants who understand the innermost part of the working at Akwa United and I can comfortably delegate power and rest assured the work will come out perfectly well.”Maikaba said his priority was to raise players capable of winning titles for the country.He added, “I will strive to help Nigeria qualify for the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations and go ahead to qualify for the World Cup.”Nigeria were absent from the just-concluded 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup in India, won by England.