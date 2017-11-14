 I didn’t apply for Eaglets job – Maikaba | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » I didn’t apply for Eaglets job – Maikaba

10:02 AM 0
A+ A-
New  Golden Eaglets coach Abdul Maikaba  claims  he did not apply for the national U17 team’s  coaching  job.


The  Nigeria Football Federation on Saturday named the Akwa United  manager as coach of the Eaglets.

Maikaba, who helped his Uyo side win the 2017 Aiteo Cup,  said he  applied for the U20 coaching job but will be ever ready to serve  his country  in whatever capacity.

“I expected the coaching job but never expected to be named as the  U17 head coach,” supersport.com quoted him as saying on Monday.  “I actually applied for the U20 coaching job.

“However, I can willingly serve my country in whatever capacity she deems me fit.

“Of course I’m a happy man being assigned the responsibility  of managing  the U17 team.”

The former Enyimba  coach added,  “Akwa United job will not hamper my work at the national level because I do not work alone, rather as a team at  the club.

“I have assistants who understand the innermost part of the working at Akwa United and I can comfortably delegate power and rest assured the work will come out perfectly well.”

Maikaba said his priority was  to raise players  capable of winning titles for the country.

He added, “I will strive to help  Nigeria qualify for the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations and go ahead to qualify for the World Cup.”

Nigeria were absent from  the just-concluded 2017 FIFA  U17 World Cup in India, won by England.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top