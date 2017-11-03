Former National Security Adviser (NSA), Mohammed Dasuki told a Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday that he could not recall his dealings with ex-spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh while in office.Dasuki, who admitted knowing Metuh as the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, also said he could not recall off hand whether or not N400m was paid to Metuh through his company, Destra Investment.The ex-NSA also said he could not confirm, without access to his personal records, the nature of the relationship that existed between his office, Metuh and Destra.Dasuki spoke in Abuja while testifying as the 8th witness of the 1st defendant in t on-going trial of Metuh and his Destra Investment.Metuh is being tried with Destra on a seven-count charge of money laundering involving alleged cash transaction of $2 million and unlawful receipt of N400m from the office of the NSA.Led in evidence by Metuh’s lawyer, Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), Dasuki was asked if he knew what it meant to say ‘due process was followed as contained in the document reflecting the payment of N400m to the defendants, he said he understood the statement to imply that all laid down procedures were complied with.Dasuki said he has never been charged or convicted in relation to hi activities while in office, except in the court of public opinion.“I say No. I have not been charged or convicted of any unlawful act with respect to the 1st defendant”.On who who took directives from, he said as the NSA, he was answerable to he President, who by then was Goodluck Jonathan.Under cross-examination by the prosecution lawyer, Sylvanus Tahir, Dasuki still insisted he needed to consult his records before he could recall details of his relationship with the defendants.When asked to recall some duties of his office as the NSA, and whether the office was meant for only people with military background, he said “Maybe you can ask the President, who appointed me what he was looking for in an NSA when he appointed me.”“I will leave you with your understanding that the office of the NSA is meant for only people with military training or background.“However, so far, I believe Dr. Bukar Shuaibu and Prof. Galadanji where the only people that did not have military or security background, who have occupied the office of the NSA.”When asked to provide the job description of the NSA, he said: “It has responsibility as regards issues of security, but for the details I will refer you to the National Security Agencies Act.“The NSA to the best of my knowledge is a public officer.”Dasuki said he did not know if the office of th NSA haS any affiliation with any political party.On whether he met Metuh while in office, Dasuki said: “I know Chief Olisa Metuh as a person. I know he was the Publicity Secretary of the PDP which was the party in government that I served proudly.”“I don’t personally know the 2nd defendant, but as to whether I knew it officially, I have to make reference to my record.“I am not aware of the relationship or transaction that existed between the defendants and the ONSA. Not without, record, I cannot remember.”At a point Tahir asked that Dasuki be given when confronted with a document earlier tendered in court, marked exhibit B, to which an e-payment mandate for N400m allegedly paid to Metuh through his company’s Diamond Bank Plc account was attached.The payment mandate said to have been authorised on November 24, 2014, was alleged to be payment for security services.When asked to confirm the document, Dasuki said the document emanated from the prosecution, who he claimed was “desperate to get a conviction”.“That is why I insist on getting and referring to my own records. This is not the original document, it is a photocopy.”Tahir later asked Dasuki to tell th court the services rendered by the defendant to warrant the payment of N400m to them. Dasuki said: “I have nothing to say. If you want an answer, then I should have access to my records.“It will be useful for the counsel to get himself acquainted with the National Security Agencies Act.”