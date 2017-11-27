Female lawyer, Yewande Oyediran, who stabbed her husband, Adelowo, to death has been sentenced to seven years in jail for manslaughter.Oyediran a state counsel with the Department of Public Prosecution, Oyo State, was said to have stabbed her France-based husband on the neck during an argument.According to the charge sheet, “Yewande on February 2, 2016 at about 6:10am at No 30 AbidiOdan, Akobo area, Ibadan, in the Ibadan Magisterial District, did unlawfully cause the death of one Oyelowo Oyediran, 38, by stabbing him with knife on the neck, which later resulted to his death.”The couple had no child.