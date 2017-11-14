 Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana to sue FG after breaking his leg in a road accident | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana to sue FG after breaking his leg in a road accident

3:57 PM 2
A+ A-
Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, says he will be taking the Federal government to court after he broke his leg in an accident while going to work. 
Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, to sue FG after breaking his leg in a road accident

Speaking at the National Stakeholders Summit on Whistleblowing in Abuja today, Falana


“I am sure you saw me limping and using a walking stick when I was coming in. It is because I fell into a manhole while walking to my office on Shehu Shagari Way. I broke my leg and I am even wearing Plaster of Paris and I was even hospitalized. So, I won’t like the ordinary Nigerian leave it to God. I have decided that tomorrow I will sue the Federal Government.”

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

  1. Were you drunk walking to work that affected your judgment and decision making capacity.Walking and falling into a ditch might be sign of Dementia or Alzheimer disease onset

    ReplyDelete

  2. looking for trouble as usual

    ReplyDelete

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top