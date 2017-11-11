English Championship club Hull City have sent a congratulatory message to Ola Aina who made his first start for the Super Eagles in their 1-1 away draw against Algeria in their final Group B Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier in Constantine on Friday.Aina who made his official debut for the Super Eagles in their 1-0 win against Zambia on October 7, coming on in the second half, was in the starting eleven against Algeria.The Chelsea on-loan defender was impressive throughout the encounter against Algeria despite playing from the left-back position.“Congratulations to Ola Aina who made his first international start for Nigeria Super Eagles in their 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw with Algeria,” Hull wrote on their verified Twitter handle.Up next for Aina is the international friendly game between the Super Eagles and Argentina in Krasnodar, Russia on Tuesday.