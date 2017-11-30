The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere has said that its rapprochement with a leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Aswiaju Bola Tinubu, would be structured on an irreducible minimum that he would adopt the call for restructuring as adopted by the body.Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yinka Odumakin, in an interview with Vanguard, affirmed that Tinubu was not a stranger to Afenifere saying that he only departed at a time.Odumakin spoke against the background of the celebrated rapprochement between Tinubu and the body last Wednesday when he paid a courtesy call on Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.Tinubu parted ways with Afenifere shortly before the 2003 general elections partly because of his refusal to go with the group’s decision to back a pact to return President Olusegun Obasanjo to power in that year’s election. The breach subsequently extended to the formation of the Afenifere Renewal Group, supposedly backed by Tinubu which constituted itself as a rival to Afenifere.Responding to the development in an interview, Odumakin said: “It was a courtesy call, he (Tinubu) is not a stranger to Afenifere, Afenifere made him governor in 1999, so he is a member to the family. He moved at a time, and we hope that the visit will bring a better understanding in terms of the irreducible minimums of areas of cooperation in the interest of the Yoruba outside of party politics.“So, even if there are disagreements, you must not hire small children to abuse your fathers.”