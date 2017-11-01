The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said that the leaked memo from the office of the Head of Service, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, has further exposed the alleged complicity of President Muhammadu Buhari on the reinstatement of Maina into the civil service.

According to the former ruling part, it never believed in the President’s supposed war against corruption, stressing that Buhari should be held responsible for the rot in the civil service.





Oyo-Ita had stated in her memo to the President’s Chief of Staff, Mr. Abba Kyari, that she warned Buhari against reinstating the fugitive.





The PDP said the memo had shown that “Buhari takes joy in deceiving Nigerians.”





The party wondered why the President asked for details of how Maina was brought back into the service when he was in the know.





The spokesperson for the party, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, while speaking with newsmen on Tuesday, called on the National Assembly to launch an investigation into the matter in order to unravel the roles played by groups and individuals in the Maina saga.





He said, “We have always said it that the President has not come clean before Nigerians on the Maina saga. The memo by the Head of Service has exposed him (Buhari.). It has shown that he was part of those who initiated Maina’s recall.





“His anti-corruption mantra is a grand deception. The President is not a man we can trust. Why did he set up a committee or asked the HoS to furnish the office of the Chief of Staff with details of how Maina returned to his office?





“We don’t know the relationship he (President Buhari ) has with Maina. Did he collect part of the loot for financing his presidential campaign in 2015 and therefore, he’s desirous to pay him back?





“The President has always done gang-selection in his anti-corruption war.





“Since the President has been alleged to be aware, we understand that he has immunity but we want to appeal to the National Assembly to thoroughly investigate the roles played by him and others in the matter.”



