Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has claimed that some persons pressurised him to influence the emergence of their candidate for the position of the Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, FUNAAB.

The ex-President said he did not succumb to the pressure and told those concerned to allow the best candidate to emerge through a fair and transparent process.





Obasanjo made the claim on Wednesday at FUNAAB when the acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ololade Enikuomehin, handed over to Prof. Felix Salako as the sixth substantive vice-chancellor of the institution.





The former President, who was a guest at the event, said with Salako’s wealth of experience and sound academic background, he had no reason not to perform well.





Obasanjo said, “I know there must have been pressure on you (Governing Council). Even me, an outsider, there was pressure on me. But, I did not succumb to pressure.





“I did not even succumb to pressure to tell you what people were telling me.





“And I am happy that you will do your job with utmost diligence and the fear of God; chairman of the Governing Council, (Dr. Aboki Zhawa), may God continue to guide and direct you.





“Prof Salako, the VC now, I congratulate you. I congratulate this university for having you at the helm of affairs at this point in time. God will do the job for you as God helped you through the council to be appointed.





“Judging from what we have heard about you, judging by what the university council has found out about you, your performance before them and your brilliant speech here this afternoon, there is no reason why you should not do well.”