Nollywood’s ‘bad boy’, Jim Iyke, has been linked with several women but in a chat with Saturday Beats, the actor revealed that the best relationship he had with the love of his life never made it to the pages of the newspaper.

He said that although they were in love with each other, the relationship ended because the lady wanted marriage when he was not ready to settle down.





Iyke said, “Compatibility and love are not enough to tie the knot. I have been in love before and the truth is that one of my best relationships never made it to the pages of the newspaper. She was a girl from Barbados, she was a very special girl and we were together for one and a half years but I actually lost her. There was something she wanted me to do but I could not at that point in my life because I was a little bit too crazy, hung up on fame and indecisive about life.





“She decided to make a decision for both of us by insisting I put a ring on her fingers. She wanted me to make that move or move on so that I didn’t block the space for another man because I wasn’t ready. She moved on because she was that strong even though she suffered the consequence of not being with me for a while. By the time I realised that she was the love of my life and started backtracking, a more discerning man had taken over; that was what happened. By the time I got back, I realised she had another man and even though I wanted to find a backdoor into her heart, I was shocked to realise that the guy is a sharpshooter because she was already pregnant for him.”





Speaking about one of the ladies he has been linked with in the past, Nadia Buhari, the actor said that their relationship was mostly based on the reality television show he had five years ago, Jim Iyke Unscripted.





“My relationship with Nadia Buhari did not end up in a messy way and why I say this is because two people with an entertainment background met and there was a reality show, so we did the smartest thing any entertainer would do – we entertained the world. It is as simple as that. When the entertainment was done, we went back to our normal lives. So, for anybody that thinks anything extraordinary happened, it was just live television. I got what I wanted and that was the ratings. We both understood what we were getting into and we both got the mileage we wanted and we moved on in life with absolutely no grievances. Although we had something personal which also spanned into our professional world, people should not have thought it would amount to something serious. The ratings were the foremost in our minds and we got that; five years down the line people are still talking about it,” he said.