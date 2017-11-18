The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) yesterday said it had tendered 25 exhibits and called six witnesses against a former Governor of Zamfara State, Ahmed Sani Yerima, who is standing trial for allegedly mismanaging N464,820,189.24out of N1billion loan meant for the repair of Gusau Dam in 2006.The agency also said it had made its final submission before Justice Bello Tukur Gummi of Zamfara State High Court 5, sitting in Gusau.A statement by the spokesperson of the ICPC, Mrs. Mrs Rasheedat A. Okoduwa (mni), said the ex-governor’s statement corroborated the charges preferred against him.The statement said: “The commission’s prosecuting counsel led by Mrs. Christiana Onuogu, after calling six witnesses and tendering 25 exhibits made their final submission while the counsel for the ex-governor, Mahmud Magaji (SAN), tendered 8 exhibits.“In her submission, Mrs. Onuogu argued that the prosecution had proved the essential elements of the offences with which the former governor was being charged, and that the principle of a no-case submission made by him failed where the defendant had explanations to make in response to the charges against him.“She also averred that the defendant’s confessional statement that he had diverted part of the N1billion UBA loan to other projects and services corroborated the charges preferred against him.“The action, according to her, was contrary to and punishable under Section 22 (5) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.“Mrs. Onuogu, therefore, prayed the court to dismiss the no-case submission entered by the defence counsel.“Having listened to the submissions made by both the defence and the prosecution, the trial judge adjourned the case to 5th December, 2017 for ruling on the no-case submission”.It should be recalled that Senator Yerima had earlier been arraigned in 2016 by the ICPC before Justice Bello Shinkafi of High Court 4, Gusau, Zamfara State on a 19-count charge bordering on the alleged diversion of N385.5million and other sums from the N1bn loan meant for the repair of a collapsed dam and rehabilitation of flood victims while he was governor.The case was subsequently transferred to Justice Gummi with the agreement of both the defence and prosecuting counsel on account of several adjournments because of the judge’s ill-health.Some of the charges against Sani, popularly called Yerima Bakura, are as follows: “That you Ahmed Rufai Sani on or about November 2006, whilst being the Governor of Zamfara State at Gusau within the jurisdiction of this court did commit an offence of spending money allocated for one project on another to wit: out of the N1billion additional budgetary allocation by the Zamfara State House of Assembly for the repair of collapsed Gusau Dam and settlement of the victims of the said dam which was obtained through a bank loan, you spent the sum of N20m purportedly on assistance to the INEC and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 22 (5) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.“ On another to wit: out of the N1billion additional budgetary allocation by the Zamfara State House of Assembly for the repair of collapsed Gusau Dam and payment of compensation to the victims of the said dam which was obtained through a bank loan, you spent the sum of N10million purportedly on donation and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 22 (5) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.“ Did commit an offence of spending money allocated for one project on another to wit: out of the N1billion additional budgetary allocation by the Zamfara State House of Assembly for the repair of collapsed Gusau Dam and payment of compensation to the victims of the said dam which was obtained through a bank loan, you spent N43,008,000 purportedly on surveillance of guests and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 22 (5) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.“That you Ahmed Rufai Sani on or about November 2006, whilst being the Governor of Zamfara State at Gusau within the jurisdiction of this court did commit an offence of spending money allocated for one project on another to wit: out of the N1billion additional budgetary allocation by the Zamfara State House of Assembly allocated for the repair of collapsed Gusau Dam and payment of compensation to the victims of the said dam which was obtained through a bank loan, you spent the sum of N21,450,000 purportedly on settlement of publication equipment and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 22 (5) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000”.