A former military governor of Kwara State, Group Captain Salaudeen Adebola Latinwo (Rtd) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari on ways to keep Nigeria together.

Latinwo who governed Kwara during the Buhari/Idiagbon regime in 1984/85, said the President must act like a father to all, resisting the temptation to be sectional.





The former governor who spoke with Sun, said Buhari must not give Nigerians room to doubt that he belonged to all.





His words, “Mr. President is a father and should therefore act as one. He should not give anybody room to doubt him; that he is not a father to all. He should be able to do it anytime, any day by embracing every group in Nigeria.





“He should visit them and dialogue with them on issues of common interests. If he does that, he will succeed in having the support of all and by so doing, there will be peace in the country.





“Also, Buhari has the attributes to unite and win the hearts of Nigerians. He should consolidate on security, economic growth and peace in the country.





“The government needs to make more concrete arrangement to ensure that a good number of Nigerians are gainfully employed and provided with housing and other essential needs of life.





“There is no point having a high number of jobless people walking the streets everyday doing nothing, that would make them easily available as recruits to any individual or group who wants to create trouble for selfish reasons.”