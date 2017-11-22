The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed says President Muhammadu Buhari resisted urge to rig the just concluded governorship election in Anambra State in favour of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Mohammed disclosed that Buhari resisted the urge to rig the election when he ordered the reinstatement of the re-elected Governor, Willie Obiano’s security aides who had been withdrawn by the Inspector General of Police, IGP, ahead of the commencement of the election.





Addressing journalists in Abuja, Mohammed noted that Buhari created a level playing field for all candidates involved in the last Saturday’s election.





Mohammed stressed that Obiano benefitted immensely from Buhari’s commitment to free, fair and credible election.





He said, “The Muhammadu Buhari’s administration provided a level playing field for all and he showed that from the manner he restored the security aides of Governor Obiano.





“For whatever reason, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) felt that, going by experience, it will not be proper to leave the security aides.









“So, he posted out the Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to the governor and other key security officials.





“But the president felt that it is not enough to be honest, you must also appear honest and whatever the reasons the IGP might have is about perception.





“He said the right thing to do is to restore the governor’s aides and design a manner to ensure that nobody will abuse the constitution.





“This has never happened in the history of Nigeria. I know that the practice before was that a few days before election, commissioners of police will be posted out even, sometimes, INEC officials or DG SSS will be posted out.