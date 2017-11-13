The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari ordered soldiers to kill its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.





IPOB made the claim while maintaining that Buhari was “carrying on the jihad of his forbearer Uthman Dan Fodio propagated by Sir Ahmadu Bello.”









In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful and sent out on Monday, the group said “they hate our people with a passion, they love killing us.”





IPOB also alleged that Buhari’s planned visit to Anambra was part of a plot to rig the upcoming governorship election in the state.





The statement reads, “This Jubril person coming in the name of Buhari, it should be noted, is also planning to visit Anambra State on Wednesday 15th November in order to put executive finishing touches to the APC rigging plot to install the caliphate’s latest young Igbo recruit Tony Nwoye. This they hope will cement the ongoing humiliation and conquest of our people. God forbid!





“This thing Jubril is only coming to confirm to us that he is our lord and master. WE WILL NOT ACCEPT IT. He can lord it over Ohaneze Ndigbo, Igbo governors and Abuja rent boys but never over we die-hard Biafrans. The Governor that invited him will definitely pay a heavy price, he and his children long after Jubril must have returned to Sudan and Okorocha back to Jos.









“Buhari the supposed 75 year old blood thirsty nepotistic hater, killed our people in thousands during the 1966 Pogrom. He was with Col Murtala Mohamed at the Asaba Massacre in 1967 in case Chief John Nnia Nwodo and Gov. Dave Umahi have forgotten.





”He played a key role in all the theatres of genocidal mass slaughter of the Nigeria /Biafra War (1967-1970).





“He instructed soldiers to kill Nnamdi Kanu at his Afaraukwu Abia State residence 2 months ago. We are yet to know our leader’s whereabouts or that of his parents.





“This blood thirsty Fulani herdsman, holds a world view of Biafrans and Ndigbo in particular as a conquered, enslaved and dominated people. The only reason Buhari sought apex political power was to finish the pledge of Uthman Dan Fodio to dip the Koran in the Atlantic Ocean.









“He is carrying on the jihad of his forbearer Uthman Dan Fodio propagated by Sir Ahmadu Bello. They hate our people with a passion, they love killing us, so his coming is only to celebrate what he sees as the final defeat of our people. He will not go home alive.”