Shouts of 'No, No, No' rented the air at the House of Representatives chambers this morning as the Speaker of the House, Yakubu Dogara, read a letter from President Buhari of his intention to address a joint session of the National Assembly on November 7th.

President Buhari in his letter said he will be presenting an estimate of the 2018 budget to members of the National Assembly.





Hardly had Speaker Dogara finished reading the letter from the President than the lawmakers started shouting 'no, no, no'. The protesting lawmakers, both from APC and PDP, did not, however, state in clear terms why they were objecting to President Buhari's presentation on November 7th.





When the uproar which endured for some 60 seconds fizzled out, the Speaker reminded the protesters that they had no legal right to stop President Buhari from addressing the joint session of the House.





‘I wish we have the constitutional right to say no. But unfortunately, we don’t have it…This House is the custodian of the constitution. The President has the right…” he said