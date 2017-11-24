An Igbosere High Court has ordered a house help, Mr Leudjou Joel, to be remanded in prison custody for allegedly killing his employer, Miss Dayo Eniola, for refusing to pay his salary in advance.Joel, 21, a Cameroonian, was arraigned on Monday before Justice Adedayo Akintoye by the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Adeniji Kazeem.The defendant allegedly stabbed her employer to death.Kazeem said the incident occurred on December 20, 2016 at the deceased 15 Prince Tayo Adesanya Street, Park View Estate, Ikoyi residence.Kazeem requested the court to remand Joel in prison custody pending commencement of the trial, because of the heinous nature of the crime.Justice Akintoye remanded Joel in Ikoyi Prison.The judge adjourned the matter till January 18.