Senate President Bukola Saraki said yesterday that the Inspector- General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris must respect himself by appearing before the Senate Ad-hoc Committee investigating allegations against him if he had nothing to hide.Speaking yesterday at plenary while commenting on the Point of Order raised by the Chairman of the Ad- hoc Committee and Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Francis Alimikhena, APC, Edo North, Senate President Bukola said as the Chief Law enforcement officer, it had become very imperative for him to lead by example and appear before the Committee to clear his name.Saraki who noted that the IGP should appear before the committee if he had nothing to hide, said that the Senate could be prevented in any way in doing its job, just as he said nobody was above the law.He added that nothing precluded the IGP from appearing before the senate like others had done in the past if he had nothing to hide.Earlier, Senator Alimikhena, who came under Order 43 of the Senate Standing Order 2015 As Amended, told the Senators during plenary that the Committee had summoned the IGP in a letter written October 16 to answer to allegations raised against him by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Navy, Senator Isah Hamman Misau, APC, Bauchi Central.