Speaking yesterday at plenary while commenting on the Point of Order raised by the Chairman of the Ad- hoc Committee and Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Francis Alimikhena, APC, Edo North, Senate President Bukola said as the Chief Law enforcement officer, it had become very imperative for him to lead by example and appear before the Committee to clear his name.
Saraki who noted that the IGP should appear before the committee if he had nothing to hide, said that the Senate could be prevented in any way in doing its job, just as he said nobody was above the law.
He added that nothing precluded the IGP from appearing before the senate like others had done in the past if he had nothing to hide.
Earlier, Senator Alimikhena, who came under Order 43 of the Senate Standing Order 2015 As Amended, told the Senators during plenary that the Committee had summoned the IGP in a letter written October 16 to answer to allegations raised against him by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Navy, Senator Isah Hamman Misau, APC, Bauchi Central.
Nigerian police has the highest level of corruption and their IG is the father of them all, when u report a police officer of the wrong he did, IG will deny it and said is not his men, promising to investigate him, and that will end there, all the allegation level against him must be investigated not just sweeping under the carpet as usualReplyDelete