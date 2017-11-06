Four gunmen have abducted Mrs. Elizabeth Omotosho, the mother of the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Dr. Mike Omotosho.Mike, who confirmed the kidnap of the 71-year-old woman, said she was abducted at her family house, at No 23, Lobalade Street, Tanke, Ilorin, Kwara State, between 7pm and 8pm on Sunday.Mike said the Police headquarters in Abuja and Kwara State have been contacted on the abduction of his mother.He appealed to members of the public with useful information that will lead to the rescue of his mother to contact the law enforcement agencies.The Kwara State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the abduction of woman.He said the State Police command has started the process of her rescue, while it has also launched an investigation into the matter.He advised the residents of the state not to panic, adding that there is no cause for alarm.