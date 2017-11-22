The youth wing of Zimbabwe’s ruling party, ZANU-PF, has stated that former First Lady of the country, Grace Mugabe, lacks proper grooming and genuine motherliness.

The Herald quoted the youths as saying “Grace Mugabe lacked grooming and true motherhood as shown by her foul language.





“We take exception to the vulgar language which had become part of Mrs. Mugabe ’s vocabulary.”





Robert Mugabe finally resigned as president of Zimbabwe Tuesday​.





“I Robert Gabriel Mugabe in terms of section 96 of the constitution of Zimbabwe hereby formally tender my resignation… with immediate effect,” said speaker Mudenda, who read the letter.





Mugabe’s resignation ends a 37-year rule defined by brutality and economic collapse.