Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, on Monday sought President Muhammadu Buhari’s support to enhance the security situation in his state.Ishaku, a governor elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, disclosed this to State House correspondents after a meeting he had with Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.He said, “You know security is the sole prerogative of Mr. President, it is his assignment.“We, state governments rely on the Federal Government for the soldiers, the police and all the security agencies and therefore you need the presidential directives to be able to enhance the security in the states, particularly my state where some of the soldiers have been withdrawn to other areas in the country which we will need them if possible to come back so that we will feel more secure and continue to live in peace.”