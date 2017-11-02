Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Wednesday commended the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministry Football Club for returning the state to the CAF Champions League 16 years after a team from the state participated in the tournament.Ambode, who spoke at the Lagos House, Ikeja, when he received the MFM FC along with top officials of the Nigeria Football Federation, as well as some ex-internationals, added that he was glad that a team from the state would be participating in the 2018 edition of the continental tournament.The governor, who donated N25m to footballers and officials of the club, gave another N25m to ensure a hitch-free continental campaign.“We have directed the Lagos State Sports Commission to make sure that everything needed to ensure that Agege Stadium is certified by CAF for champion league is done,” Ambode added.He said the success of the club conformed to the vision of the government to use sports to engage youths in the state.“It is a way of training new leaders and people who are properly disciplined because you need a lot of discipline to play football,” the governor said.Ambode said aside from the ongoing transformation of Onikan Stadium, a major upgrade of the Teslim Balogun Stadium would soon be carried out, while the construction of Lagos Games Village would commence in 2018.Earlier, the MFM Director of Sports Worldwide, Mr. Godwin Enakhena, who represented the MFM General Overseer, Pastor Daniel Olukoya, commended Ambode, noting that the government released Agege Stadium to MFM FC free-of-charge.