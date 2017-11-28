Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has criticised human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), over allegations by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), linking the lawyer to a N1 billion property he allegedly bought.Fayose said it was “embarrassing, shameful, disgraceful that such a man of his stature, reputed to be a human rights activist, friend of the masses, crusader of justice and defender of democracy could be linked to such scandal”.Addressing reporters in Ado-Ekiti yesterday, Fayose said: “It is has become necessary to add my voice to the new scandal, where you find our supposed men of honour, defenders of democracy, crusaders of justice, people who want corruption stamped out of our land, allegedly traced to similar unfortunate purchases of alleged stolen property, especially, when such allegations are coming from the number one Minster of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN).”The embattled former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, had accused Falana of buying the building, which was one of the properties he allegedly helped to seize from pension thieves and handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.Malami had, while testifying before the National Assembly, last week, echoed the allegation, saying the property was sold to a ‘Lagos lawyer’.But Fayose said: “The disclosure by the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation that a Lagos-based lawyer was one of many highly placed Nigerians who allegedly were compensated by the EFCC and Ibrahim Magu with properties retrieved from corrupt government officials was initially taken with a pinch of salt.”However, Mr. Falana, friend and defender of every obnoxious act by EFCC and Magu, has come into the open to not only give veracity to the allegation but also admit that he was the Lagos-based lawyer in question.”Falana has, however, denied the allegation.Reacting to Fayose’s comments, the Lagos lawyer said: “You may wish to advise the garrulous governor of Ekiti State to prove the monstrous allegation. Since I pressured the state to charge Mr. Fayose and his armed goons with the cold murder of Dr. Ayo Daramola and Tunde Omojola he has been desperately to link with criminal activities, Mr. Fayose has once again to prove the allegation that I acquired any property illegally.”