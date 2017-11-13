Governor Umahi warned political parties from coming to the stadium with any party logo.
He said, “Nobody should come to the stadium with any party logo. We don’t want to embarrass the President. If we invite the President for a state visit and PDP roll out their logo, it is an embarrassment to Mr. President.
“So, it is a Presidential visit, no party is coming to the stadium with a logo or party slogan of anything. It is just a simple Presidential visit. If they don’t understand they should go and find out what is Presidential visit and what it entails.”
