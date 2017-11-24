The re-elected Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, has vowed never to dump his party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, for the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The Governor said there was no truth in the rumours that he will leave APGA for the APC.





He said he would never leave the party on which platform he contested and won governorship seat two times.





Obiano spoke to journalists in Abuja after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Friday.





He said, “No. Never. That is totally unfounded. I will never leave APGA. I’m the leader and the BoT chairman of APGA and again by God’s grace, the governor and governor-elect.”





Obiano said APGA is a very strong party in the South East, adding that Nigerians will see more proofs in coming elections.









When the Governor was asked about his relationship with his predecessor, Peter Obi, he said he had no problem with anybody.





When also asked if he will woo the son of Chief Emeka Ojukwu who left the party back into the fold, Obiano said, “He is of no consequence, I am sorry to say.”





He, however, said he had extended olive branch to his co-contestants, saying that all of them have congratulated him.