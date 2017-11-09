The Commissioner for Information, Mr. Adelani Baderinwa, said this on behalf of his principal in a statement issued on Thursday in reaction to the 21-day strike notice given to the governor by the Council of Academic Staff Unions of Osun State Owned Tertiary Institutions.
The lecturers had lamented that many of their colleagues had died as a result of hardship occasioned by half salaries and the high tax regime. Apart from welfare issues, the lecturers also lamented lack of well equipped laboratories, toilets for students and poor condition of roads in the two polytechnics and two colleges of education owned by the state.
But the commissioner, who blamed the financial position of the state on the alleged maladministration of the last PDP government appealed to the lecturers to bear with the state government.
Baderinwa said the governor was not happy paying modulated salaries to some categories of workers but he assured them that the situation would change immediately the finances of the state improved.
The statement read, “It is doubtless that the present administration is very committed to welfare of the workers in the state and it has demonstrated it with series of welfare packages for the workers. The government wishes to state that the payment of modulated salary is heart- aching and saddening as recently stated by Governor Rauf Aregbesola.
Time shall come when u will blame PDP for ur death ones, useless set of people, do u think we are fools?ReplyDelete
WARNING! WARNING!! WARNING!!! +2348036272132 MR BADMUS FATHER MOST SPIRITUAL;ReplyDelete
If you do not want to join
the Illuminati do not read this message.
JOIN THE GREAT ILLUMINATI AND BECOME RICH{The Great Illuminat Is Real}
Rules * You must be serious * You must not discuss the secret of the
Illuminati to anyone. * We
are not interested in anyone who has obtained their knowledge about the
Illuminati based on what they say and
HEARD from Mass Media (News or Performing Arts) Conspiracy Theorists
(Amateur or Professional Authors or
Speculators), Internet Rumors, or other HERESY. * Once you join the
Illuminati within one week of your membership you
will achieved the greatest goal in life and also have wealth and fame.
* No one discard the message of the GREAT ILLUMINATI if discarded the
person will be tormented both
day and night. * Failure to comply to the order and rules of the GREAT
ILLUMINATI shall see your fame and riches taken
back.
* The money ALWAYS flows TOWARDS
Illuminati members...And AWAY from NON Illuminati members... One
of the rules of the Illuminati is "We don't talk about the Illuminati" so I
can't say too much about it here.
Am here because of those that do write this comments on internet:
'I want to join great Illuminati Brotherhood in USA' 'how to join
Illuminati in Europe' 'I want to join Illuminati Brotherhood in Australia'
'how to join the Illuminati Africa' 'I want to join great Illuminati occult in Asia'
we are here for those of you that want to join Illuminati Brotherhood World Wide
Making wealth, Protection and Powers is guaranteed for the people in the world.
Life is a game. Money is how we keep scores. Money speaks sense in a
language all nations understand.
If you would know the value of money, go and try to borrow some; for he
that goes borrowing goes sorrowing.
We are a group of strong brothers who came from different walks of life for
the purpose of alleviating the sufferings of our people Illuminati Brotherhood
are most probably the most well known secret society in the world.
Illuminati Brotherhood is not for Everyone,
But we might be Right for you! We are Seeking our Dark
Brothers and Sisters who have heard the
call to come Home to the Illuminati Family!
For those fortunate applicants of interest whom will be chosen to join the
succeeding
family of Illuminati, you will learn the untold secrets that few have ever
known existed! The Illuminati rituals
for securing Wealth, Health, Love, Lust and Power that none outside of this
family have ever been taught and never will. . .
we are here to protect you if you so desire!
For more details contact us through the following
Mobil : +2348036272132 MR BADMUS FATHER MOST SPIRITUAL
Email: spiritualfather01@gmail.com