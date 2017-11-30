Former President Goodluck Jonathan and Senator Ben-Murray Bruce have sent congratulatory messages to Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, for winning Best International Act at the MOBO Awards.At the 2017 edition of MOBO Awards, Wizkid beats Jay-Z, Cardi B, Kendrick Lamar and others to clinch the best international artist award at the event on Wednesday.The two who could not hold back their excitement took to the social media to celebrate Wizkid.Jonathan wrote, “When Nigeria does well, I cannot help but feel well. My happiness is tied to the happiness of Nigeria and when Nigerians break records and take the name of Nigeria to greater heights it exhilarates me. Thank you Wizkid for raising Nigeria’s flag high for the positive, not the negative. Your emergence as the Best International Act at the #MOBOAwards is a proud moment for Nigeria. And the fact that you emerged over JAY-Z and Drake makes it even more celebratory. WELL DONE. GEJ.”The common sense senator said, “Dear @wizkidayo, I‘ve been in the entertainment business as an investor since 1980 and one of my proudest moments for Nigerian music is the day you defeated both Jayz and @Drake, two of the biggest stars in the world, to win the Best International Act at the #MOBOAwards well done.”Davido also went home with the Best African Act at the event which took place at First Direct Arena, Leeds England.See post below:Dear @wizkidayo, I‘ve been in the entertainment business as an investor since 1980 and one of my proudest moments for Nigerian music is the day you defeated both Jayz and @Drake, two of the biggest stars in the world, to win the Best international Act at the #MOBOAwards well done— Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) November 30, 2017