Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, on Thursday took a subtle swipe at the President Muhammadu Buhari’s government over its perceived bias in the ongoing anti-graft war.

Fani-Kayode faulted the arrest of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation,SGF, Pius Anyim while ex-Rivers Governor and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi is retained in the current Federal cabinet.









He wondered why government operatives "lay siege" on former Director General of the Department of State Services, DSS, Ita Ekpeyong while ex- SGF, Babachir Lawal is allowed to go free, despite corruption allegations against him.





In a tweet via his social media handle, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chieftain, further faulted the arrest of opposition leaders while embattled sacked Pension boss, Abdulrasheed Maina is allegedly been protected by the government.





He wrote: "You lay siege to Ita Ekpeyong's home yet u allow Babachir Lawal to go free.





"You detain Pius Anyim yet u retain Rotimi Ameachi in your cabinet.









"You arrest opposition leaders and humiliate their family members, yet you protect Abdulrasheed Maina and shield Maikanti Baru.





“GOD JUDGE U!”