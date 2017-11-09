Ortom had, in August, informed youths across the state who called on him to declare his second term bid that he would await divine direction before his declaration.He declared then that he would start prayer by the end of 2016 to seek divine direction on the second term bid and promised to make known God’s plan concerning the bid at the beginning of 2017.The governor then said if God gave him the go ahead, he would not hesitate; but promised to return to his farm and business if God said otherwise.On Wednesday, Ortom said he had received directive from God to contest in 2019.He made the declaration when some party members drawn from 13 local government areas of the state visited him and endorsed him for second term.The governor said after a series of endorsements and pressures mounted on him to run again in 2019, he had decided to take their wishes to God who had also directed him to heed the voice of the people and contest in 2019.Governor Ortom said he felt the plight of Benue workers who were being owed salaries for several months, promising that he would do everything humanly possible to clear the salary arrears.“I accept your endorsement. I’m more committed now than before to offer service to the people. The endorsement has encouraged me, because the voice of the people is the voice of God.“After pressure from people to contest in 2019, I decided to seek divine directive, God told me to hearken to the voice of the people. On this note, I have agreed to make myself available and will contest in 2019.”All those who spoke on behalf of the people said Governor Ortom was the best man for the job and listed the re-opening of Benue State University and graduation of more than 150 medical doctors, reconstruction of the schools of nursing and midwifery, ongoing face lift of over 700 primary schools, and implementation of minimum wage for primary school teachers as justification for the endorsement.