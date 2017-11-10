Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has Released his Starting XI – that will face the Desert Foxes of Algeria in a dead rubber World Cup qualifying game in Constantine later today.Rohr revealed his starting line up shortly after the last training session of the team.Deportivo La Coruna’s Goalkeeper, Francis Odinaka Uzoho made the matchday squad, with Daniel Akpeyi missing out on selection, while John Ogu was also selected for the first time under Rohr.Israel based Anthony Nwakaeme will also make his debut as he is in the starting line up.Mainz defender, Leon Balogun will be saddled with the role of leadership as he wears the captain band with William Troost-Ekong, Shehu Abdullahi and Ola Aina completing the back four.Ikechukwu EzenwaShehu AbdullahiOla AinaLeon BalogunWilliam Troost-EkongOgehenekaro EteboJohn OguWilfred NdidiAnthony NwakaemeAlex IwobiKelechi Iheanacho