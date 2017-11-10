Rohr revealed his starting line up shortly after the last training session of the team.
Deportivo La Coruna’s Goalkeeper, Francis Odinaka Uzoho made the matchday squad, with Daniel Akpeyi missing out on selection, while John Ogu was also selected for the first time under Rohr.
Israel based Anthony Nwakaeme will also make his debut as he is in the starting line up.
Mainz defender, Leon Balogun will be saddled with the role of leadership as he wears the captain band with William Troost-Ekong, Shehu Abdullahi and Ola Aina completing the back four.
SUPER EAGLES LINE UP:
Ikechukwu Ezenwa
Shehu Abdullahi
Ola Aina
Leon Balogun
William Troost-Ekong
Ogehenekaro Etebo
John Ogu
Wilfred Ndidi
Anthony Nwakaeme
Alex Iwobi
Kelechi Iheanacho
