A former Governor of Ogun State and an aspirant for the national chairmanship of PDP, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has taunted the President Muhammadu Buhar-led government for failing to equal naira to dollar as it promised during the 2015 electioneering campaign.





Gbenga said leaders of the ruling APC were unable to give a good account of themselves.





Daniel spoke in Jos, the Plateau State capital, when he visited the PDP secretariat to solicit for the state party’s support for the national chairmanship position.





“The PDP has gone through a lot of problems and challenges in recent times, but despite all of that, we are holding our heads high because the APC which ousted the PDP and are in control today have not been able to give a good account of themselves: they have not been able to achieve all what they promised to do.





“For instance, during the last PDP administration, the APC lamented that the naira was 160 to the dollar, and that they were going to make the dollar to be at par with the naira. But the situation as it is today is that the thing has even doubled,” he said.





Meanwhile, Daniel, had affirmed that his ongoing case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, will not affect his effectiveness if he emerges the party boss.





He had said, “And when you look at what is going on now in our country, who is in PDP that is not being tried? Virtually everybody who is in PDP is being tried for one thing or the other.”