Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has reacted to the resignation of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar from the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Ganduje said he would not be surprise if Atiku decided to shun the Peoples Democratic Party for another political party.





Atiku had in a statement personally signed on Friday, said he was no longer comfortable with the APC, hence his resignation.





However, he did not state which party he intends to join, but said he is pondering on his political future.





Reacting however, Ganduje in a statement wished the Turakin Adamawa good luck as he ponders over his political career and his next move.





He said, “Atiku has his own freedom to choose whichever political party he wants to belong. He defected to the PDP. He was in the PDP before and another party, too. So, it is not surprising if he decided to go to another party.









“I think in a democracy, it is like that, as people can choose where they want to be and we are not committing any crime by choosing where we want to be.”