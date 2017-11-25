Contrary to social media reports, Famous actress cum filmmaker, Funke Akindele-Bello (Jenifa) has refuted giving birth to twins in a London hospital. She added it’s a figment of people’s imagination.

Speaking with encomium.ng via her publicist, Mr Biodun Kupoluyi, the Ikorodu, Lagos born thespian said,





“Don’t mind those people. They’re only imagining. You cannot hide a pregnancy for long. And when you deliver, people must surely know. So, delivering a set of twins in London is not something one can hide at all.”